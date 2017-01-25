Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 1/25/2017 4:24 PM

Lawmakers consider funding for lead crisis in East Chicago

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- State lawmakers will be considering two plans allocating a total of $15 million in state funds for the lead crisis in East Chicago.

The Northwest Indiana Times (http://bit.ly/2jy25BT ) reports a panel of Indiana senators will be meeting Thursday to begin discussing whether to provide more assistance to East Chicago residents and institutions affected by the crisis.

The first plan, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Lonnie Randolph, would demand the state to pay a debt related to the closing of Carrie Gosch Elementary School. The measure also calls for maintaining per student funding for the school district.

The other proposal, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Frank Mrvan, would appropriate $5 million to the state's disaster relief, which would be used if federal and local relief efforts fail to fix the neighborhood.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account