Oakton approves $1.4 million expense to keep adult education classes

hello

Oakton Community College will spend $1.4 million to keep its adult education program afloat amid a two-year budget stalemate in Springfield.

The school's board of trustees last week appropriated the money to continue the classes -- including literacy, English as a Second Language and high school courses -- until the budget year ends in June.

This is the second consecutive year the Des Plaines-based college has used internal funds to offer the programs typically paid for by state and federal grant money. State lawmakers have not passed a state budget for two years.

"I think it is fortunate that we have the funds to be able to step up and provide this bridge," board Chairwoman Ann Tennes said in a news release. "The constituents that are served by these programs need the continuation of these services and the opportunities they provide."

About 4,500 students attend adult education courses at the school each year. Sixteen staff members work in the department, and eight of the positions are normally funded by grants.

The school has cut costs by combining classes and restricting out-of-district travel for professional development.

"Access to education for adults is fundamental to good citizenry and promotes participation in political, economic, cultural, artistic and scientific life," said Colette Hands, associate vice president of continuing education, training and workforce development.

"We are grateful to the board of trustees for their support and commitment to our students and community."