DuPage County
updated: 1/25/2017 12:08 PM

DuPage inmates face extra charges over 'spraying' urine at deputies

  Javon Best

    Javon Best

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

A Chicago man who already was awaiting trial on charges of unlawful possession of a motor vehicle may have complicated his case over the weekend by allegedly "spraying" sheriff's deputies with urine inside the DuPage County jail.

Javon Best, 24, now is also charged with attempted aggravated battery with a bodily fluid and aggravated resisting arrest.

Best was jailed on Jan. 3 after being charged with possession of a stolen 2006 Toyota Corolla.

According to court documents, he sprayed urine on one deputy in the jail Saturday afternoon and then injured two others as he "violently resisted" being placed in handcuffs.

Sgt. Robert Harris said Best used a "spray bottle" full of urine while trying to spray several deputies.

He likely obtained the bottle for his cleaning duties before filling it with urine.

His bail was increased to $250,000 and he is next due in court on Feb. 14.

"Cases where inmates either throw or attempt to throw liquids or other items at deputies are actually rather common," Harris said Wednesday. "Whether or not the liquid is a bodily fluid or not can't always be determined."

"Counseling is available to all deputies and other employees should they need it," he said.

One day after deputies dealt with Best, another inmate, David Clark, 26, of Winfield, injured three deputies who attempted to place him in handcuffs after court documents say he threw a full cup of urine "on the head, face and uniform" of deputies.

His bail was revoked Tuesday after Judge John Kinsella issued a drag order to force him into court to face the new aggravated battery charges.

Clark has been in custody since Oct. 31, 2016, when he was charged with battery and resisting arrest.

According to court records, he "stabbed" a Winfield police officer with a "magic marker" and later pulled a knife from a desk drawer in his bedroom as officers were investigating a domestic dispute.

