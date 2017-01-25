Images: Mary Tyler Moore, 1936-2017

hello

Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV's beloved "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, died Wednesday, said her publicist, Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." In the 1970s, she created one of TV's first career-woman sitcom heroines in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" - 1970-1977 CBS-TV USA TV Portrait

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actor Michael J. Fox looks on as actress Mary Tyler Moore testifies on Capitol Hill Thursday, Sept. 14, 2000, before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on stem cell research. They urged the subcommittee to release federal funding for research involving embryonic stem cells, which they said could lead to cures for diseases such as Parkinson's, juvenile diabetes and Alzheimer's.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore, who plays Dick Van Dyke's wife on his television show, holds the Television Academy Emmy for outstanding individual achievement awarded to him, in Hollywood, Calif., Sept. 12, 1965. With her is Jimmy Durante who made the presentation. Van Dyke, a previous Emmy winner, was not present at the awards show.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TV news commentator Walter Cronkite, right, meets with actor Ted Baxter and actress Mary Tyler Moore as he makes an appearance at the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 4, 1974.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore holds her Emmys at the 26th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., on May 28, 1974. Moore won best actress of the year in a comedy series and best actress in a television series for her role in the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore is joined by her husband, Grant Tinker, in celebrating the taping of the 100th "Mary Tyler Moore Show" at CBS in Los Angeles, Ca. in June 1974. Tinker is the president and Moore is chairman of MTM Enterprises.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore reacts as she holds the engraved pudding pot presented to her, Thursday, Feb. 13, 1981 in Cambridge, Mass., for winning Harvardís Hasty Pudding Theatricalsí Woman of the Year award. Before receiving the award, Ms. Moore rode in an open car behind a banner proclaiming ìHail Maryî in a parade with a band and costumed members of the cast of the new Hasty Pudding show.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore, international chair of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, takes part in a juvenile diabetes event on Capitol Hill Monday, June 20, 2005, where she talked about the Children's Congress, which begins Tuesday, June 21.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actor Dick Van Dyke, right, looks on as actress Mary Tyler Moore walks by, Feb. 22, 1962, Los Angeles, Calif.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore, 25, and NBC Vice President Grant Tinker were married on June 1, 1962 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the second marriage for both attractive actress and her 36-year-old husband. Immediately following the wedding in the Dunes Hotel the couple left on a secret honeymoon.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Dick Van Dyke, left, and Mary Tyler Moore co-stars of The Dick Van Dyke Show pose backstage at the Palladium with the Emmys won in the Television Academys 16th annual awards show, May 25, 1964, Los Angeles, Calif. They won the best actor and actress in a series with their Emmys.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Dick Van Dyke, right, and Mary Tyler Moore clutch their Emmy Awards after being named the leading actor and actress in a comedy series for their roles in the Dick Van Dyke Show, May 22, 1966, Hollywood, Calif. The show, which ends a long television run this week, crowned its success by scoring four times.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Robert Wagner, in one of the more active scenes from the motion picture ?Don?t Just Stand There,? rips off his shirt to get at the special vest containing watch parts he is smuggling on August 8, 1967. The various alarms, in the film, have begun going off and, to prevent detection, he tries to turn them all off.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore at Television Academyís Emmy awards, May 14, 1972.

ASSOCIATED PRESS US actresses Mary Tyler Moore, left, Cloris Leachman, center, and Valerie Harper are not only talented cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", they also contributed to the successful breakthrough of a new style of series in which the old situation comedy hang-ups about women are gone.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore and Alan Alda, the brass-taunting Army surgeon of ìM*A*S*h*î smile as they pose with the Emmys they won in Los Angeles as best actress and actor of a series, May 28, 1974.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show pose with their Emmys backstage, Monday, May 18, 1976 at the 28th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From left are, Ed Asner, who plays the news director on the show but won his Emmy for his role in ?Rich Man Poor Man"; Betty White, supporting actress; Ms. Moore for best actress in a comedy show and Ted Knight for supporting actor.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore attends a reception in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1976. with her husband, Grant Tinker, before she was honored by the Hollywood chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for outstanding achievement? in the industry.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actor Alan Alda, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner hold one of the Television Critics Circle Awards presented them on Monday, April 11, 1977 at ceremonies in Los Angeles. Alda tied with Asner for achievement in comedy-male, while Mary Tyler Moore won for achievement in comedy-female. Ed Asner also won the supporting male acting award for his acting in "Roots."

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore and Anthony Perkins in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1978 where they started filming ?first you cry,? a movie for television in which they portray a husband and wife. The film, baced on a book by the same name written by Betty Rollin, concerns a woman who must undergo a mastectomy. The movie is to appear during fall on CBS-TV.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore filming "First You Cry" on Feb. 15, 1978 in New York City.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Entertainer Dick Van Dyke, left, wiggles his ears as entertainer-producer Mary Tyler Moore, right, laughs during their reunion on the Tonight Show hosted by Johnny Carson, Wednesday, March 22, 1979, Los Angeles, Calif. Moore and Van Dyke did the Dick Van Dyke show which ran previously on television together, before the successful Mary Tyler Moore Show.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore sits on a prop hospital bed in New York, Monday, Jan. 21, 1980 during rehearsal for her leading role in the upcoming Broadway play, "whose life is it anyway?" which originally starred Tom Conti. The play, which was re-written for Miss Moore involves a person confined to bed because of paralysis.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore is greeted by actor Tom Conti after opening, Sunday, Feb. 25, 1980 on Broadway in ìwhose life is it anyway?î in the role originally starring Conti as a paralyzed in a hospital after an auto accident. The play was rewritten for Ms. Moore to play the sculptor as a female lead.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore, left, star of Broadwayís "Whose Life Is It Anyway?î poses with singer Judy Collins, June 2, 1980 in New York following the National Dance Instituteís ìEvent of the Yearî benefit performance. The two women participated in the program along with about 300 youngsters from New York City and Westchester County schools.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Women's rights activist Gloria Steinem, left, joins former congresswoman Bella Abzug, center, and actress Mary Tyler Moore, right, during a meeting of women's rights leaders on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 1981.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore reacts, Thursday, Feb. 12, 1981 in the Hasty Pudding Clubhouse, Cambridge, Mass., during ceremonies in which the Harvard theatrical organization named her its 1981 woman of the year. Looking on is club President Vinnie Marazito. Moore is holding a bouquet and a golden pudding pot symbolic of the award.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore, center right, and her parents, Tyler, and Marge Moore, visit backstage with Gregory Hines, one of the stars of Broadwayís ìSophisticated Ladies,î Tuesday, July 8, 1981 in New York. The Moore had attended the show and came backstage to say hello at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore, one of the stars of the new film ?Six Weeks? from Universal, smiles as she arrives at the film?s charity premiere with guest Steve Martin, Monday, Dec. 7, 1982 in Los Angeles. Film also stars Dudley Moore.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore, center, dances with a group of New York City policemen and school children, in New York, May 14, 1983. The group was rehearsing for the National Dance Instituteís upcoming ìEvent of the Year,î which opens at New York's Felt Forum on May 23.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore performs at the Jacques D'Amboise National Dance Institute benefit, with school children performing original dances at Felt Forum, May 23, 1983.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore is surrounded by cops and kids as she takes part in the National Dance Institute gala benefit at the Felt Forum, Monday, May 24, 1983 in New York.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore greets Ben Vereen at night, Tuesday, April 17, 1985 in New Yorkís Roseland Ballroom during a party for the cast of ìGrindî. Vereen is one of the stars of the Broadway musical, which opened Tuesday night at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore is all smiles as she talks with reporters at a news conference in Los Angeles, Friday, June 21, 1985 where it was announced that she will be starring in a new comedy series for CBS this fall. The show, tentatively titled ?Mary? will feature Moore as a Chicago newspaper columnist who solves her reader?s problems.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Clint Eastwood, center, lauded, Sunday, Dec. 8, 1985 in Hollywood as the Most Newsworthy Star of the Year by the Hollywood Womenís Press Club, shares fruits with Ron Howard and Mary Tyler Moore. More was one of the 45th annual award presenters and Howard was honored with the Louella Parson Award for presenting the best image of the entertainment industry.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actors Mary Tyler Moore, right, and Lynn Redgrave are shown during a rehearsal of "Sweet Sue," Oct. 27, 1986, in New York.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore takes a break during rehearsal, Jan. 4, 1987 in New York for Broadway's "Sweet Sue".

ASSOCIATED PRESS Dick Van Dyke breaks up as Mary Tyler Moore yells ìOooooh Rob,î something she used to do during their years together on ìThe Dick Van Dykeî show, at the 40th annual Emmy awards in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 29, 1988.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore hugs Ed Asner as she pays a visit backstage, Thursday, March 17, 1989 at the 46th Street Theatre in New York where Asner is starring in "Bonn Yesterday." Moore and Asner starred in the long-running television it "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore reacts to fans and media after being honored with her star on Hollywood?s famed walk, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1992 in Los Angeles. Moore, who has won five Emmy Awards for her work in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", was given the 1,963rd star on the famous walk. Moore was also nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Ordinary People"

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore, left, presents Barbara Streisand with the Emmy for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for Streisand's appearance in "Barbra Streisand The Concert" during the 47th annual Emmy Awards, Sunday, Sept. 10, 1995,in Pasadena, Calif.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore is crowned the 1996 Homecoming Queen as part of the community celebration at the 14th annual Welcome Back to Brooklyn event Sunday, June 9, 1996 in New York. Moore was born in Brooklyn Heights and spent her early childhood in the Flatbush section of the borough.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore waves to the crowd from a motorcade near Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass., on her way to the annual Hasty Pudding Theatricals Club event where she will receive the Woman of the Year Award, Feb. 12, 1981. A sign on the back of her car reads: "Hail Mary." Costumed members of the cast of the new Hasty Pudding show escort Ms. Moore to the festivities.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress and animal advocate Mary Tyler Moore holds Samantha, 1 1/2 year old Shelty Beagle, at the launch of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' new line of plush toys at FAO Schartz Thursday, Aug. 5, 1999, in New York. The new line was designed exclusively for the store to raise awareness for the millions of of animals in need of shelter.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore, left, arrives at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore arrives at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 24, 2009, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Type 1 Diabetes Research.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Entertainers Christopher Reeve, second from left, and Mary Tyler Moore, are joined by members of Congress during a Capitol Hill news conference Thursday March 19, 1998 to call for the doubling of the National Institutes of Health budget. From left are, Rep. Mark Foley, R-Fla., Reeve, Sen. Arlen Specter, R-Pa., Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., and Moore.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Veteran television actress Mary Tyler Moore arrives at the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 1998.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Life Achievement award at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Jan. 29, 2012 in Los Angeles.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Dick Van Dyke, left, presents the Life Achievement award onstage to Mary Tyler Moore at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Jan. 29, 2012 in Los Angeles.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Mary Tyler Moore, better known as Laura Petrie of "The Dick Van Dyke Show," waves to the crowd as she arrives for the premiere of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at the Odeon St. Martin's Lane in London, Oct. 12, 1967.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Tyler Moore, second from left, and Eva Gabor, second from right, visit with the cast of "A Day in Hollywood, a Night in the Ukraine" after their performance, in New York, May 6, 1980. The cast, composed of Marx Brothers lookalikes, includes, from left: Priscilla Lopez as Harpo; David Garrison as Groucho and Frank Lazarus as Chico.

ASSOCIATED PRESS "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" co-stars - Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight - all won awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 28th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Shubert Theatre on May 17, 1976 in Los Angeles, California.