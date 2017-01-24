Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/24/2017 7:34 AM

Bengals' Jones issues apology after police release video

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOE KAY
Associated Press
 
 

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones is apologizing through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest.

The statement says Jones is "deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language." It says Jones sincerely apologizes to the officers, Bengals organization and the fans.

He was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the night after Cincinnati's season ended with a 6-9-1 record. The 33-year-old cornerback was charged for the confrontation and for allegedly spitting on a nurse as he was processed at the county jail.

Jones has said he'll be exonerated of the charges.

The Bengals took the unusual move of issuing their own apology. Arrests and suspensions had nearly ended Jones' career before the Bengals signed him in 2010.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account