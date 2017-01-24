The Latest: Finland PM makes strong appeal for aid for Syria

BEIRUT -- The latest on Syria talks underway for a second day in Kazakhstan and developments on the ground in the war-torn country (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Finland's prime minister has made a strong global appeal for help for those affected by the "devastating" war in Syria, warning that it has resulted in millions of refugees and displaced, causing "population movements of great magnitude not seen since" World War II.

Juha Sipila spoke at the opening of a Syria aid conference in Finland's capital, Helsinki, on Tuesday.

He says that after six years of the conflict, the humanitarian crisis is Syria "is worse than ever before," with 13.5 million people needing assistance.

The conference coincides with Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan and is aimed at providing humanitarian priorities for Syria in 2017 and launching a regional refugee plan. It is being attended by U.N. organizations, aid agencies, government representatives from Syria's neighboring countries and donors from civil societies and the private sector.

___

11:35 a.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says that Turkey, Russia and Iran have reached an agreement on a three-way mechanism to monitor and enforce a cease-fire in Syria.

The announcement is the first sign of progress during the second day of talks underway in Astana, Kazakhstan, between the Syrian government and rebel factions.

The Anadolu Agency said on Tuesday that the mechanism would allow the three countries to respond immediately to reports on breaches of the cease-fire by using "their influence" to end attacks. The report out of Astana was based on unnamed sources.

Anadolu says the agreement is part of an article of a planned joint declaration to be released later in the day. The agency said however, that the final declaration was still being worked out.

___

9:15 a.m.

Syria talks between the Damascus government and rebel factions are underway in Kazakhstan for a second day, following a rocky start that saw harsh exchanges between the warring sides.

The talks are focused on shoring up a cease-fire in place since Dec. 30 and are to be followed by more negotiations in Geneva next month.

U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura, who is mediating the talks, promised as he entered the venue at the Rixos Hotel in Astana there will be an "outcome" later on Tuesday.

Syrian rebel spokesman Osama Abo Zayd says his side will communicate with the government delegation through intermediaries, not directly.

The rebels have pinned their hopes on Russia and Turkey, which brokered the cease-fire, but Abu Zayd says they "are waiting for something more than statements."