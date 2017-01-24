Iraqi PM: Eastern Mosul is 'fully liberated'

Iraqi firefighters work at the scene of a explosion inside a cars agent in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017. Associated Press

Iraqi Army soldiers walk past abandoned bedding, in the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The U.N. and several aid organizations say an estimated 750,000 civilians are still living under Islamic State rule in Mosul despite recent advances by Iraqi forces. Lise Grande, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said in a statement Tuesday that the cost of food and basic goods is soaring, water and electricity are intermittent and that some residents are forced to burn furniture to keep warm.

BAGHDAD -- Iraq's prime minister is declaring the eastern part of Mosul "fully liberated" from Islamic State group militants more than three months after the massive U.S.-backed operation began.

In his weekly news conference on Tuesday, Haider al-Abadi hailed the "unmatched heroism of all security forces factions" and the public support for the operation.

Asked how long it will take to liberate the western side of the city, al-Abadi told The Associated Press "I can't tell now, but we are capable of doing so and we will do."

Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the IS's last urban stronghold in the country, fell into the hands of the extremists in the summer of 2014, when the group captured large swaths of northern and western Iraq.