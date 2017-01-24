Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 1/24/2017 12:55 PM

Chicago Blues Festival moving to Millennium Park this year

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- The 34th annual Chicago Blues Festival is getting a new home this year in the city's lakefront Millennium Park after being held in Grant Park.

City organizers said Tuesday that headliners for this year's festival will be Billy Branch and the Sons of the Blues, Gary Clark Jr., William Bell and Ronnie Baker Brooks. A full schedule will be announced this spring. The festival runs from June 9-11. The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Headlines play at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion each night.

This year's festival will features the contributions of rap, rock, pop and hip-hop on blues music. Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician and Chicago native Che "Rhymefest" Smith on opening night will perform a tribute to the influence blues has had on rap and hip-hop.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account