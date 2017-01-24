Breaking News Bar
 
Stunning 'La La Land' worthy of 14 Oscar nods

  • Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in "La La Land," which received 14 Oscar nominations Tuesday.

"La La Land" goes into the Oscars contest armed with 14 nominations, equaling the record and signaling it will clean up when the Academy Awards are announced on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The movie, a stunning piece of filmmaking that redefines the classic American movie musical, is up for best picture, best director, best actor, best actress, plus two best song entries and eight more nods.

"Arrival" and "Moonlight" tied with eight nominations each.

Controversial filmmaker Mel Gibson, who won the Oscar for "Braveheart," came back into the spotlight Tuesday with a best director's nomination for "Hacksaw Ridge," which earned six nods overall.

Perhaps the most significant news in Tuesday's announcements was the diversity of the acting category nominees, a sharp contrast to last year's completely white field of dreams. Tuesday, seven nonwhite performers won nods, including Denzel Washington for best actor, Ruth Negga for best actress, with Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Naomie Harris up for supporting actress, and Dev Patel and Mahershala Ali up for supporting actor.

Barry Jenkins also won a director's nomination for "Moonlight," but "Fences" director Washington did not.

With her nomination as best actress for "Florence Foster Jenkins," Meryl Streep sets a record for Oscar nominations at 20.

"Kubo and the Two Strings" is now the second animated film since "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to be spotlighted for visual effects as well as earning a best animated feature nod.

Jimmy Kimmel plays host to the Academy Awards, which will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26.

