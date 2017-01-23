NFL Pro Bowl adds Chicago Bears guard Sitton to roster

hello

Chicago Bears guard Josh Sitton was named to the NFL Pro Bowl on Monday. Associated Press

Initially shut out in Pro Bowl voting, the Bears will now have two participants as guard Josh Sitton was added Monday as a replacement.

It will be the fourth Pro Bowl and the third straight for Sitton, who was signed by the Bears just before the start of the 2016 regular season after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers.

Coincidentally, Sitton will replace former teammate T.J. Lang, who left the Packers' NFC title game on Sunday after refracturing his left foot.

Sitton will join Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard, who was also added as a replacement for next Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Sitton helped clear the way for Howard to become the NFL's second-leading rusher with 1,313 yards, which established a Bears rookie record.

Sitton and his linemates helped the Bears accumulate 4,139 gross passing yards and 3,969 net passing yards, both third best in franchise history. The Bears also finished sixth in average gain per rushing attempt and eighth in sacks allowed per passing play.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.