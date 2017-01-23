Chicago Fire roster looking good

This year's Chicago Fire roster looks like the best the club has opened preseason training with since at least 2012.

That would sound more impressive if it weren't also the year the club last played in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The opening of preseason training always is a time for optimism, and Monday was no different for the players who stopped by the PrivateBank Fire Pitch on Chicago's Northwest side for physicals and photos.

What's different this year is there's realistic reason for hope, and the club that finished last in the MLS standings the past two seasons needs to see a ray of sunshine or two. Sign another couple of players at key positions and this should be a playoff team.

The Fire this off-season added a real scoring threat in forward Nemanja Nikolic, who had been terrorizing the Polish league. In central midfielders Juninho and Dax McCarty, the Fire found two proven MLS veterans to patrol the middle of the field.

Their presence alone should make the back line better. They provide a better link between the back line and the front line, and they add the intangibles the Fire has been missing.

"I bring all my MLS experience, titles," said Juninho, who won three MLS Cups and two Supporters Shields with the Los Angeles Galaxy. "I think I can provide a lot on this team. … It's a great environment, great players."

McCarty, acquired via trade with New York Red Bulls last week, had a good excuse for missing Monday's fun. The newlywed is training with the U.S. national team in California.

McCarty, the Red Bulls' captain, also is expected to bring leadership and a change in attitude with him from New York. That's important, too. Forward Michael De Leeuw said the Fire showed its opponents too much respect on the field.

"That's a very good pick from the Chicago Fire organization," Juninho said. "Dax, I played against him for a long time, many times, and he's a great player, great guy. He's going to give a lot for us. Always know how we can do on the field. Off the field he's going to use his experience as well and national-team experience as well to push this team forward."

The club also added 35-year-old goalkeeper Jorge Bava.

"I think it's realistic with the new players and everything, and then plus the improvement we had last year at the end, I think it's realistic to say that we're going for the playoffs, of course," de Leeuw said. "If you don't want to go for the playoffs, don't start the season."

Still, the players understand the Fire's recent history and know it won't be easy to forge a new club identity.

"To come to this team is just another challenge in my life," he said. "I think I can contribute a lot for this team."

There are holes in the lineup. The roster lacks a true playmaker, a role that probably will fall for now to de Leeuw.

The Fire needs a true right back so Johan Kappelhof can stay at center defender, where he is best suited, and MLS veteran Michael Harrington can stay on the bench to provide depth.

A little more depth in the middle of the back line also would be good. But there is time for general manager Nelson Rodriguez to add players before the season opens March 4 at Columbus.

"In football the past is not important," Nikolic said. "The most important thing is the future, and the future is in our hand."