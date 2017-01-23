Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/23/2017 11:25 AM

Arlington Heights cops to get new Tasers

Daily Herald report

Arlington Heights police will be getting 87 new Tasers to replenish an existing stock of devices that are eight years old.

The initial inventory acquired in 2008 is now beyond warranty and estimates suggest the devices are not cost effective to repair, according to police officials.

The department will paying $106,140 for the Tasers, paid for through asset forfeiture funds. It's enough to give every officer a new device.

Taser International, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been making the devices since 1993.

