Johnson shines the light on merit promotions in response to DOJ

Chicago Sun-Times

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is shining the light on a merit-promotion process condemned by officers interviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice as a "reward for cronyism" and clout.

Following the Justice Department's demand for increased "transparency" around the merit promotion process, Johnson plans to return to a reform imposed, then rescinded, a few years ago.

Johnson has used the merit process to advance the careers of at least three police officials in recent years, according to records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

"CPD will be identifying those individuals who received a merit-based promotion, not just for sergeant but for all going forward. And we will identify who the nominating members are," said Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

