Chicago
1/23/2017

Johnson shines the light on merit promotions in response to DOJ

Chicago Sun-Times

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is shining the light on a merit-promotion process condemned by officers interviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice as a "reward for cronyism" and clout.

Following the Justice Department's demand for increased "transparency" around the merit promotion process, Johnson plans to return to a reform imposed, then rescinded, a few years ago.

Johnson has used the merit process to advance the careers of at least three police officials in recent years, according to records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

"CPD will be identifying those individuals who received a merit-based promotion, not just for sergeant but for all going forward. And we will identify who the nominating members are," said Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

For the full story, click here.

