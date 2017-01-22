Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/22/2017 5:24 PM

Thomas helps Cal pull away in 3rd to beat Arizona 71-60

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Asha Thomas scored 10 of her 24 points in the third quarter to help California pull away from Arizona 71-60 on Sunday.

Thomas was 6 of 11 from the floor and has scored in double figures in three straight games. Kristine Anigwe added 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds for California (15-5, 3-5 Pac-12), which snapped a two-game skid. Mikayla Cowling and Mi'Cole Cayton had 10 points apiece for the Golden Bears.

The Wildcats had a one-point halftime lead before Thomas opened the second half with a 3-pointer, sparking Cal to a 19-10 third-quarter surge and a 46-38 lead. Thomas made two 3s, and Cayton added five points during the stretch. Arizona cut the deficit to eight points four times in the fourth quarter, but didn't get closer.

Malena Washington scored 17 points to lead Arizona (11-8, 2-6). LaBrittney Jones added 15 points and JaLea Bennett chipped in 11.

