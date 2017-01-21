Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/21/2017 12:29 PM

Spurs missing Parker, Gasol for matchup against Cavaliers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- The San Antonio Spurs will be without starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol when they face the Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Parker was expected to play after being scratched Thursday with a sore left foot. However, the team said Saturday he is still experiencing pain and won't play. The 34-year-old is averaging 11.5 points per game, his lowest since his rookie season in 2001.

Gasol is out indefinitely after breaking his left hand during warmups Thursday night. He underwent surgery Friday. While the team hasn't put a timetable on his return, Gasol is likely to miss at least one month. He's averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.

David Lee is expected to start in Gasol's spot.

The Cavs are hoping to have Kevin Love in the lineup after he missed Thursday's game with back spasms. He took part in the team's shootaround Saturday but is listed as questionable.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account