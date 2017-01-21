Spurs missing Parker, Gasol for matchup against Cavaliers

CLEVELAND -- The San Antonio Spurs will be without starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol when they face the Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Parker was expected to play after being scratched Thursday with a sore left foot. However, the team said Saturday he is still experiencing pain and won't play. The 34-year-old is averaging 11.5 points per game, his lowest since his rookie season in 2001.

Gasol is out indefinitely after breaking his left hand during warmups Thursday night. He underwent surgery Friday. While the team hasn't put a timetable on his return, Gasol is likely to miss at least one month. He's averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.

David Lee is expected to start in Gasol's spot.

The Cavs are hoping to have Kevin Love in the lineup after he missed Thursday's game with back spasms. He took part in the team's shootaround Saturday but is listed as questionable.