updated: 1/21/2017 10:29 PM

Hill scores 30 vs. former team as Jazz beat Pacers 109-100

  • Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) tries to block the shot of Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

  • Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis, left, divers on Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

  • Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague, left, drives on Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

  • Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

  • Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13), drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard George Hill during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

  • Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III (40), shoots over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15), during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

  • Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood signs autographs before the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

  • Indiana Pacers forward Paul George warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

  • Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, left, guard Raul Neto, center, and forward Joe Ingles, right, laugh and joke around before the team's NBA basketball game game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Associated Press

 
By KAREEM COPELAND
Associated Press
 
 

SALT LAKE CITY -- George Hill scored a season-high 30 points and the Utah Jazz led wire-to-wire in a 109-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

The Jazz relied on the Indiana born-and-bred duo of Hill and Gordon Hayward to defeat their hometown team.

The game marked the first time Hill had played the Pacers since being traded from Indiana to Utah over the summer. The three-team deal with the Hawks sent Jeff Teague, who scored 19, from Atlanta to Indiana.

Hill was aggressive from the onset and peppered his former team with a variety of dribble-drives, pull-ups and three 3-pointers. Hayward dropped an efficient 27 on 8 for 13 shooting from the field.

Paul George scored 19 for the Pacers before getting ejected with 6:41 left in the game. Thaddeus Young added 19 points and nine rebounds for Indiana.

