Hill scores 30 vs. former team as Jazz beat Pacers 109-100

SALT LAKE CITY -- George Hill scored a season-high 30 points and the Utah Jazz led wire-to-wire in a 109-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
The Jazz relied on the Indiana born-and-bred duo of Hill and Gordon Hayward to defeat their hometown team.
The game marked the first time Hill had played the Pacers since being traded from Indiana to Utah over the summer. The three-team deal with the Hawks sent Jeff Teague, who scored 19, from Atlanta to Indiana.
Hill was aggressive from the onset and peppered his former team with a variety of dribble-drives, pull-ups and three 3-pointers. Hayward dropped an efficient 27 on 8 for 13 shooting from the field.
Paul George scored 19 for the Pacers before getting ejected with 6:41 left in the game. Thaddeus Young added 19 points and nine rebounds for Indiana.