Wade's 30 points, key steals lead Bulls over Kings, 102-99

Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson, left, and Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser (16) go for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) is fouled going up for a dunk by Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) defends against Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Associated Press

Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) is defended by Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) and forward Paul Zipser (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) steals the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Dwyane Wade had 30 points and two key steals in the final minute, Jimmy Butler added 23 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 42-point performance by DeMarcus Cousins for a 102-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Wade, who had 13 points in the fourth quarter, snapped a 99-all tie by making a free throw with 14 seconds left. He had missed a breakaway dunk after making a steal, but Cousins was called for a foul for putting his hand on Wade's hip as he tried to dunk the ball.

On the next Kings possession, Wade came up with another steal and fed Michael Carter-Williams for a breakaway basket to seal the win.

Cousins was 16 for 28 from the field, including 2 for 7 on 3-pointers, and added 14 rebounds.

Chicago took a 55-52 halftime lead, but Sacramento started quickly in the third quarter and took a 61-59 lead on a Cousins' three-point play. The Kings led by as many as seven points before the Bulls closed with a 12-3 run to take a 75-73 lead into the fourth.

The score was tight throughout much of the final quarter before the Bulls rallied for a 95-91 lead with three minutes to go on a three-point play by Wade. Cousins, though, answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to put Sacramento back on top, 97-95, with just over two minutes left. Wade hit a jumper on Chicago's next possession to tie the score with 1:53 to play.

Following a scoreless possession by each team, Cousins gave the Kings a 99-97 edge with 52 seconds remaining. The Bulls tied it again on Robin Lopez's follow of Butler's miss with 36 seconds to play, setting the stage for Wade.

TIP-INS

Kings: They have dropped seven straight in Chicago. Sacramento's last win was a 102-98 victory on Dec. 21, 2009 - a game in which the Kings trailed 79-44 for the largest comeback in franchise history.

Bulls: F Doug McDermott appeared to break out of slump with a 31-point effort (in 33 minutes) against Memphis on Jan. 15, but had a combined nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in the next two games before Saturday. He had three points on 1-for-5 shooting on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday night in the third game of eight-game road trip.

Bulls: At Orlando on Tuesday night. Chicago had a 112-80 victory in the first meeting with the Magic on Nov. 7.