Two Zion fugitives captured

Lake County law enforcement officers found and captured two fugitives on Friday who were hiding in a Zion residence, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Police found out that Dewayne L. Smith-Williams, 22, of Zion and Kimberly S. Brown, 31, of Zion hiding in a house on the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, according to the news release. Smith-Williams had an active warrant for armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery stemming from an incident on Jan. 14. Brown had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear for traffic offenses.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force entered the home the two were staying at Friday and took them into custody without incident.

Smith-Williams is being held at the Lake County jail on $300,000 bail. Brown has been released from custody.