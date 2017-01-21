Large crowd forces cancellation of women's march but some take to streets

This is a helicopter view of the crowd at The Women's March on Chicago Saturday morning. According to ABC 7, police estimate the crowd in Grant Park at more than 100,000 and organizers said it was the largest women's march outside Washington. Photo courtesy ABC 7 Chicago

Because of the larger-than-expected crowd, Chicago Police canceled the marching portion of The Women's March on Chicago, but the majority of protestors went along the route anyway.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief spokesman for Chicago Police, said on Twitter at around 11:30 a.m. that the Women's March on Chicago has transitioned into a support rally at Grant Park.

The rally was scheduled to end at 12:30 p.m. and the crowd was going to be asked to disperse and not go along the parade route, but thousands marched peacefully along the route anyway without any apparent attempt by police to stop them. Most of the protestors marched west along Van Burean before branching off.

The event began with a rally at 10 a.m. in and around Grant Park and the protesters were supposed to start marching at 11:30 a.m.

At the rally, which was held in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard, thousands listened to speakers including politicians such as Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Aldermen Pat Dowell, Susan Garza, Michele Smith and others. Members of the Chicago cast of "Hamilton" spoke and then sang "Let it Be," according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The event is occurring the same day as a larger march in Washington, D.C., and similar events in 200 other cities, including Springfield and Carbondale.

The initial crowd expectation was 22,000, a number upped to 50,000 late this week. According to ABC 7, police estimate the crowds in Grant Park at more than 100,000 and organizers said it was the largest women's march outside Washington.