Two officers injured in dispute at Bar Louie in Naperville

A Naperville police sergeant who was trying to disperse a large crowd at Bar Louie early Saturday morning was injured when a patron threw a beer bottle at him and he had to be hospitalized, officials said.

The sergeant, who was not identified, was one of many members of local law enforcement who ended up being called in to disperse the crowd of around 100 people. Because of the crowd's size, Naperville police received help from the Aurora Police Department, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and the Lisle Police Department.

Three people were arrested.

Police said in a news release that Tawana L. Hosey, 32, of Oswego, threw the bottle. She was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

The release said Timothy Caldwell, 30, of Aurora, failed to pay his bar tab, got into an argument with Bar Louie staff, and battered one of the bouncers, the release said. Police took Caldwell into custody and told the crowd to disperse. He was charged with retail theft, battery and criminal trespass to property.

Kevin R. Bryant, a 38-year-old Oswego man, was charged with aggravated resisting a peace officer, two counts of battery and criminal trespass to property after he refused to disperse, the release said.

It was after Caldwell and Bryant were arrested that Hosey threw the bottle, the report said. The sergeant was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, treated and released. Another officer also was injured but did not need to be hospitalized.

An employee said Bar Louie was open, but couldn't comment on whether any changes were being made to increase security.

Disputes at Naperville bars have gotten violent in the past. In 2012, Shaun Wild, a popular Naperville elementary teacher, was killed in a stabbing at Frankies Blue Room.

Naperville Police are still investigating the Bar Louie incident. People who were there Friday night and early Saturday morning who have any additional information are encouraged to call (630) 420-6666.