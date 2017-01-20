Teen due in Las Vegas court in Missouri State player slaying

Breaking News Bar
 
  • This undated booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Richard Allen Newsome Jr., 17, of Las Vegas. He was charged as an adult Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, with murder in the Jan. 14, 2017, shooting death of Richard Nelson, 18, of Springfield, Mo. Nelson was a former star football player at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, and was a freshman on the Missouri State University football team. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Clark County Detention Center via AP)

    Associated Press

 
LAS VEGAS -- A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Missouri State University football player during a fight involving their sisters in Las Vegas has been charged as an adult with murder.

Richard Allan Newsome Jr. stood in shackles and wasn't asked during a brief court hearing Friday to enter a plea in the killing last weekend of 18-year-old Richard J. Nelson.

A judge scheduled a Feb. 6 preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, Newsome remains jailed without bail.

Defense attorney John Momot said outside court that Newsome plans to plead not guilty.

Newsome family members who attended the hearing declined to comment.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State University.

Witnesses told police Nelson tried to pull people away from his sister before he was shot.

