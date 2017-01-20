Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/20/2017 11:25 AM

Power 5 conferences vote to stop spring practices off campus

  People talk after a panel discussion at the NCAA Convention Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    People talk after a panel discussion at the NCAA Convention Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
By TERESA M. WALKER
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Power Five conferences have voted to stop coaches from taking teams off-campus during any vacation period outside a sport's season for practice, a rule proposed after Jim Harbaugh took his Michigan Wolverines to Florida during spring break last year.

The rule passed by a 58-22 margin Friday morning at the Power Five conferences' third annual autonomy session at the NCAA convention. The Big Ten voted 11-3 for the change.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel opposed the proposal before the vote and noted later that the 15 student-athlete representatives from Power 5 schools voted 11-4 against the rule. Manuel says Michigan had been waiting before deciding whether to hold an off-campus practice a second straight year.

The Power 5 conferences also approved other rule changes, including rules giving student-athletes time off to rest.

