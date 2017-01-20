Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Gambia military chief backs new President Barrow

Associated Press
BANJUL, Gambia -- The Latest on Gambia's political crisis sparked by the refusal of defeated President Yahya Jammeh to leave office, although the winner of December elections, Adama Barrow, was sworn into office Thursday (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Gambia's chief of defense forces has pledged his allegiance to the country's new president Friday, a major shift as mediation continued to persuade defeated Yahya Jammeh to cede power.

Ousmane Badjie told The Associated Press the country's security services all support the newly inaugurated Adama Barrow and said they would not fight a regional force that is poised to push out Jammeh if the current negotiations talks fail.

