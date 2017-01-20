Judson University cancels forum after Ben Carson bows out

Ben Carson, shown at his Senate confirmation hearing, canceled last month his appearance at Judson University after he was nominated for the HUD post. Judson leaders announced Friday they were unable to find a suitable replacement and canceled their World Leaders Forum in April. Florida Senator Mario Rubio is at left. Associated Press

Judson University in Elgin is canceling this spring's World Leaders Forum after planned speaker Ben Carson bowed out.

The former Republican presidential candidate notified university officials last month he would be unable to keynote the April 20 event because of his nomination to serve as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"After exploring numerous other options in the global political realm, Judson was unable to secure a speaker -- under short notice -- of the caliber the community has come to expect from the World Leaders Forum," university officials said in a statement.

Judson's World Leaders Forum has been keynoted by several former heads of state: former President George W. Bush, former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Mexican President Felipe Calderón. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Queen Noor of Jordan also have participated.

The World Leaders Forum is the signature fundraising event for Judson University. All proceeds support entrepreneurial programs and initiatives and student scholarships at Judson.

School leaders have begun planning for the 2018 World Leaders Forum. A speaker will be announced later this year.