Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 1/20/2017 10:24 AM

Judson University cancels forum after Ben Carson bows out

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Ben Carson, shown at his Senate confirmation hearing, canceled last month his appearance at Judson University after he was nominated for the HUD post. Judson leaders announced Friday they were unable to find a suitable replacement and canceled their World Leaders Forum in April. Florida Senator Mario Rubio is at left.

    Ben Carson, shown at his Senate confirmation hearing, canceled last month his appearance at Judson University after he was nominated for the HUD post. Judson leaders announced Friday they were unable to find a suitable replacement and canceled their World Leaders Forum in April. Florida Senator Mario Rubio is at left.
    Associated Press

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Judson University in Elgin is canceling this spring's World Leaders Forum after planned speaker Ben Carson bowed out.

The former Republican presidential candidate notified university officials last month he would be unable to keynote the April 20 event because of his nomination to serve as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"After exploring numerous other options in the global political realm, Judson was unable to secure a speaker -- under short notice -- of the caliber the community has come to expect from the World Leaders Forum," university officials said in a statement.

Judson's World Leaders Forum has been keynoted by several former heads of state: former President George W. Bush, former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Mexican President Felipe Calderón. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Queen Noor of Jordan also have participated.

The World Leaders Forum is the signature fundraising event for Judson University. All proceeds support entrepreneurial programs and initiatives and student scholarships at Judson.

School leaders have begun planning for the 2018 World Leaders Forum. A speaker will be announced later this year.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account