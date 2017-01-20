Protesters block entrances to inauguration, set fires, vandalize

hello

A military dog is seen at an entry on 13th St. near Freedom Plaza in Washington. Washington Post

Disrupt J20 blocked the 13th Street checkpoint to Freedom Plaza in D.C. with a dance party. Among the protesters are Firas Nasr, 23, who is affiliated with the group Werk for Peace. Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Protesters who had promised to shut down the city for the inauguration were successful at several security checkpoints Friday, as they slowed crowds from entering onto the Mall and, in one spot, stopped them completely.

"Shut it down!" protesters shouted at the checkpoint at John Marshall Park. There, five black men stood at the front of the crowd, chained together, blocking the path.

Brought to D.C. from places across the country, the five men were protesting on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement. As they stood together, they shouted that by protesting, "all we have to lose is our chains."

Police began redirecting people to other entrances at about 8:30 a.m., though police officials said they have not officially shut down any checkpoints. An officer at the location said the size of the protest will determine whether the checkpoint remains blocked or if people will be allowed to enter again Thursday.

Protesters are seen Friday morning at the intersection of 13th and K streets NW in downtown Washington. - Washington Post

As protesters at the spot shouted "This is what democracy looks like," a Trump supporter countered. He pointed to the other side of the fence and said, "This is what democracy looks like but I can't get to it because of you!"

Michael Henning came from Dalton, Ohio, to see the events on the Mall and expressed frustration with how the police handled the situation.

"We drove 20 hours and now we can't get in," Henning said. "Everyone should have just brought guns and had it out, I'd be happy if they just dropped a bomb on them."

At another moment, just before 10:30 a.m., a large group of black-clad protesters - self-described as anti-capitalist and anti-fascist - made their way south on 13th Street near K Street, throwing newspaper boxes and garbage cans into the street and trying to set them on fire, leaving them smoldering. They also broke glass at bus stops and businesses and smashed the windows of a limousine. Loud bangs sounded out from fireworks they lit.

Some carried signs, including one that read: "No peaceful transition." Police cleaned up behind them as they marched, and authorities used chemical spray in an attempt to disrupt the vandalism. They ultimately herded the group away from the inauguration parade route with a large number of police vehicles and officers in riot gear, and they used concussion grenades - which make a loud noise - to break up the crowd.

At least one bystander, a middle-aged man, was injured when the grenades went off; he was hit in the head, which was cut and bleeding.

Police began taking protesters into custody at 12th and L Streets, N.W. at about 11 a.m., where police had corralled dozens of people.

One protester was arrested after sprinting up 13th Street and taunting a small group of officers chasing him. As he passed a D.C. fire station, cheers could be heard behind the glass of the garage doors: "Get him! Get him!" When a young man in a hoodie - apparently an undercover police officer - bolted from the side and brought the protester down on the sidewalk with a flying tackle, a cheer arose from inside the station.

"I'm not resisting, I'm not resisting," the protester said from beneath a pile of three officers. "How are you all doing today?" he said, just before being helped to his feet, his hand in restraints.

It is unclear how many protesters descended on the nation's capital for the inauguration, but law enforcement officials were bracing for more than 60 demonstration groups, both in support of and against Trump. About two dozen groups have received permits for specific gathering spaces for Friday and Saturday, when the Women's March will take over the streets. According to their permit requests, some of those groups Friday were anticipating as few as 20 participants; others were planning for tens of thousands.

In the days leading up to the inauguration, protests started with one group shutting down K Street in downtown Washington and gay rights advocates holding a dance party near the temporary home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Chevy Chase, complete with biodegradable glitter and the hashtags #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance.

Thursday night, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club in downtown Washington, where the "DeploraBall" was being held. They shouted obscenities and insults such as "racist" and "Nazi" at those attending the celebratory ball on the eve of Trump's inauguration, and at one point someone threw an object that hit a counter protester in the head. Officers directed chemical spray at the crowd multiple times after protesters began throwing trash at Trump supporters who were leaving the building.

Many of the groups planned nonviolent demonstrations for the day. But at least one vowed to try to shut down the city.

That group, organized under activist collective Disrupt J20, planned to have different organizations gather at each of the dozen checkpoints that inauguration ticket holders will have to pass through. Each will speak to a different cause, organized under names that include: Future is Feminist, Movement for Black Lives, Standing Rock for Native Lives, Economic Justice and Communities under Attack.

A group of about 100 LBGT activist marched past McPherson Square about 7:30 a.m., some of them holding a banner that read: "Out of the Closet. Into the Streets."

They then made their way to one of the security checkpoints that Trump supporters would have to pass through to view the inauguration, where they danced and sang along to Abba and Madonna and filled the wet pavement with blue and purple glitter. They blew whistles and oversized yellow plastic horns.

"We are here as a celebration of all the rights we have achieved as a movement and to stand up for ourselves," said Mike Mcvicker-Weaver, 40, an HIV health care worker from Baltimore.

At a checkpoint near 10th and E streets, a group of women early in the morning tied themselves together with purple yarn and sat down, blocking people from passing.

"Hey, hey, ho, ho! Donald Trump has to go!" the group of about 100 mostly young protesters said. "End white supremacy!"

Clashes broke out at the location throughout the morning, and the line appeared at a standstill less than an hour before Trump was expected to take the oath of office.

Disrupt J20 describes its plans online as "a series of massive direct actions that will shut down the Inauguration ceremonies and any related celebrations - the Inaugural parade, the Inaugural balls, you name it. We're also planning to paralyze the city itself, using blockades and marches to stop traffic and even public transit."

Lacy MacAuley, a spokeswoman for the group, said it has been working with other organizations to plan "permitted" and "unpermitted" actions.

"There will be people risking arrest," she said earlier in the week. "In terms of what those protests will be, we're not talking about that at this time."

The group, which expected more than 30,000 participants, planned to gather in the afternoon at McPherson Square, where a stage and sound system would feature a series of speakers, including activist Michael Moore.

Not all of the demonstrations on Friday were anti-Trump. Among those groups that requested permits for space were two organizations that support him: Bikers for Trump and Let America Hear Us, Roar for Trump.

The latter shared Dupont Circle with a group that did not request a permit but set up there early Friday - DCMJ, which was formerly known as the D.C. Cannabis Campaign and was behind the successful effort to legalize marijuana in the District of Columbia in 2015.

The group, which started rolling joints this month, plans to hand out 4,200 before marching to the Mall. Once there, those who get through the security checkpoints - a problem because it is illegal to possess marijuana on federal land, which includes the Mall - plan to light up four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's speech.

A 40-year-old pot grower named Josh stood near Dupont Circle Friday morning, controlling the line, which stretched up Massachusetts Avenue. He said he had donated a half-pound of his own weed for the giveaway.

"I'd appreciate it if you don't do any illegal here," Josh told the crowd. "If you want to do something illegal, take it down the block."

Nikolas Schiller, co-founder of DCMJ, said the demonstration is not a protest of Trump but a signal of wanting to work with him on fully legalizing cannabis in all 50 states and the District.

"This is about demonstrating to Trump that he has the power to change the law and do what Obama was not able to do," Schiller said. "We believe cannabis legalization will create jobs, it will increase tax revenue, and it will also help fix the broken criminal justice" system.

As for the bikers they will be sharing space with Friday, he said, "We hope some come on over and get a free joint."

Another organization, the ANSWER Coalition, planned to host a large gathering at the U.S. Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ben Becker of ANSWER said that more than 45,000 people indicated through social media an interest in joining the group's protest near the U.S. Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue. The group, which stands for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, had a 28-foot stage and large sound system set up there and plans to showcase speakers and performers throughout the morning and afternoon.

"We're considering it the counterinauguration," Becker, 33, said. "The main message is that there is going to be a grass-roots movement of resistance to the Trump agenda from Day One of his presidency."

The group had thousands of signs ready to hand out. Among them: "Say no to racism," "Stop the Trump Agenda" and "Inaugurate the Resistance."

Becker said his hope for the day, regardless of how many people show up, is that they leave feeling confident in their ability to stand up, fight back and organize.

"It's not a one-day event," he said. "We're calling it Day One of a larger resistance movement."