Aurora cops searching for missing 18-year-old

Aurora police are asking the public for help to find 18-year-old Vanessa Pyburn, who was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on the 1200 block of Durham Drive.

Police said they're concerned because Vanessa has not taken medication for a psychological issue from which she suffers for an extended period.

She is a light-skinned black woman about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored tie-dyed sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or 911.