Images: Donald Trump Inauguration

See images from the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.
Associated Press
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania walk out together after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump and his family looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump waves after delivering his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
Associated Press
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today, in a celebration of American unity for a country that is anything but unified.
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as first lady Michelle Obama and Melania Trump talk at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
Donald Trump shakes hands with Chief Justice John Roberts after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump pumps his fist after delivering his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
President-elect Donald Trump salutes as he arrives with his wife Melania Trump at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Watching is daughter Ivanka, second from left.
Associated Press
Crowds fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today, in a celebration of American unity for a country that is anything but unified.
Bloomberg
President Donald Trump waves with his wife Melania Trump after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump points at Former President Barack Obama after his speech during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Associated Press
President Trump delivers his inaugural address.
Washington Post / Jonathan Newton
Associated Press
President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump was inaugurated.
Associated Press