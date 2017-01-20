Suburbanites reflect on witnessing historic Trump inauguration

Eight students from Naperville Central High School gather on the Capitol Lawn early Friday to wait for the inauguration ceremony to begin. Courtesy of Donna Mohn

"Up before dawn, through security and in holding area before heading out to the west lawn for the inaugural," was how Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter described his morning Friday. Porter, left, is joined by wife Lydia Marti, second from right, and Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider, second from left, in this photo. Photo Courtesy Richard Porter

Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter of Winnetka stands with new RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel of Michigan, and Illinois GOP Chair Tim Schneider of Bartlett at an inaugural reception where Vice President Mike Pence spoke. Photo Courtesy Richard Porter

Lydia Marti of Winnetka stands with former Trump campaign manager, and new counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway at the Candelight ball in Washington Thursday evening. Marti and husband Richard Portwer of Winnetka described Conway as "our longtime friend." Photo Courtesy Richard Porter

Wheaton North High School students wait to get through security Friday before witnessing the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president. Courtesy of Haley Lotspeich

Hundreds of suburbanites were on hand Friday to witness the inauguration of new Republican President Donald J. Trump. From area students to local party officials, they braved the beltway rain and expressed a sense of optimism, and concern, at the dawn of a new era. Here are their reflections:

"The negativity I often heard before the election has been replaced with optimism and support, which ranges from cautious to enthusiastic" -- Richard Porter, Republican National Committeeman from Winnetka

"Lots of security here, with protesters being held back by tons of police. Everyone is pumped up, chanting 'Trump, Trump, Trump,'"

-- Schaumburg Township GOP Chair Joe Folisi

A group of 33 students, two teachers and an administrator from Wheaton North High School find a spot in front of the U.S. Capitol building Friday to witness the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president. - Courtesy of Haley Lotspeich

"We're here!" Wheaton North High School history teacher Haley Lotspeich tweeted Friday morning from the national mall at the U.S. Capitol building. The Wheaton North contingent included 33 students, two teachers and an administrator who all thanked U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton for allowing them to move up to the ticketed area at the front of the mall.

A group of eight students and teacher Donna Mohn from Naperville Central High School said they have U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville to thank for their tickets, but they expected to still be watching from a Jumbotron TV screen. Still, the group arrived early to the Capitol lawn to take it all in.

"President Trump's populist speech promised to return power to the American people. Which people? His actions to date tell us that Wall Street and billionaires will dominate his cabinet. He spoke of good schools for our children, and named a person completely hostile to public education for Secretary of Education. He said there is 'no room for prejudice,' but chose a man with a long history of discrimination as his Attorney General. His populist rhetoric is a big con -- but reality has a way of catching up." -- Democratic congresswoman Jan Schakowsky of Evanston

"Today, Donald Trump was inaugurated as our 45th President. Despite my deep disagreements with his agenda and campaign, I attended the inauguration out of respect for the office and a responsibility to witness the peaceful transition of power. Our work begins anew. The Tenth District sent a clear message about our priorities on Election Night: building an economy that works for everyone, ensuring quality health care and education regardless of ZIP code, and embracing our country's diversity." -- Democratic congressman Brad Schneider of Deerfield.