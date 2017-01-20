Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 1/20/2017 1:54 PM

Suburbanites reflect on witnessing historic Trump inauguration

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Wheaton North High School students wait to get through security Friday before witnessing the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president.

    Wheaton North High School students wait to get through security Friday before witnessing the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president.
    Courtesy of Haley Lotspeich

  • Richard Porter, right, and his wife Lydia Marti attend the Candlelight ball in Washington Thursday evening.

    Richard Porter, right, and his wife Lydia Marti attend the Candlelight ball in Washington Thursday evening.
    Photo Courtesy Richard Porter

  • Lydia Marti of Winnetka stands with former Trump campaign manager, and new counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway at the Candelight ball in Washington Thursday evening. Marti and husband Richard Portwer of Winnetka described Conway as "our longtime friend."

    Lydia Marti of Winnetka stands with former Trump campaign manager, and new counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway at the Candelight ball in Washington Thursday evening. Marti and husband Richard Portwer of Winnetka described Conway as "our longtime friend."
    Photo Courtesy Richard Porter

  • Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter of Winnetka stands with new RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel of Michigan, and Illinois GOP Chair Tim Schneider of Bartlett at an inaugural reception where Vice President Mike Pence spoke.

    Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter of Winnetka stands with new RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel of Michigan, and Illinois GOP Chair Tim Schneider of Bartlett at an inaugural reception where Vice President Mike Pence spoke.
    Photo Courtesy Richard Porter

  • "Up before dawn, through security and in holding area before heading out to the west lawn for the inaugural," was how Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter described his morning Friday. Porter, left, is joined by wife Lydia Marti, second from right, and Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider, second from left, in this photo.

    "Up before dawn, through security and in holding area before heading out to the west lawn for the inaugural," was how Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter described his morning Friday. Porter, left, is joined by wife Lydia Marti, second from right, and Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider, second from left, in this photo.
    Photo Courtesy Richard Porter

  • Eight students from Naperville Central High School gather on the Capitol Lawn early Friday to wait for the inauguration ceremony to begin.

    Eight students from Naperville Central High School gather on the Capitol Lawn early Friday to wait for the inauguration ceremony to begin.
    Courtesy of Donna Mohn

 
By Daily Herald Staff

Hundreds of suburbanites were on hand Friday to witness the inauguration of new Republican President Donald J. Trump. From area students to local party officials, they braved the beltway rain and expressed a sense of optimism, and concern, at the dawn of a new era. Here are their reflections:

"The negativity I often heard before the election has been replaced with optimism and support, which ranges from cautious to enthusiastic" -- Richard Porter, Republican National Committeeman from Winnetka

"Lots of security here, with protesters being held back by tons of police. Everyone is pumped up, chanting 'Trump, Trump, Trump,'"

-- Schaumburg Township GOP Chair Joe Folisi

A group of 33 students, two teachers and an administrator from Wheaton North High School find a spot in front of the U.S. Capitol building Friday to witness the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president.
A group of 33 students, two teachers and an administrator from Wheaton North High School find a spot in front of the U.S. Capitol building Friday to witness the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president. - Courtesy of Haley Lotspeich

"We're here!" Wheaton North High School history teacher Haley Lotspeich tweeted Friday morning from the national mall at the U.S. Capitol building. The Wheaton North contingent included 33 students, two teachers and an administrator who all thanked U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton for allowing them to move up to the ticketed area at the front of the mall.

A group of eight students and teacher Donna Mohn from Naperville Central High School said they have U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville to thank for their tickets, but they expected to still be watching from a Jumbotron TV screen. Still, the group arrived early to the Capitol lawn to take it all in.

"President Trump's populist speech promised to return power to the American people. Which people? His actions to date tell us that Wall Street and billionaires will dominate his cabinet. He spoke of good schools for our children, and named a person completely hostile to public education for Secretary of Education. He said there is 'no room for prejudice,' but chose a man with a long history of discrimination as his Attorney General. His populist rhetoric is a big con -- but reality has a way of catching up." -- Democratic congresswoman Jan Schakowsky of Evanston

"Today, Donald Trump was inaugurated as our 45th President. Despite my deep disagreements with his agenda and campaign, I attended the inauguration out of respect for the office and a responsibility to witness the peaceful transition of power. Our work begins anew. The Tenth District sent a clear message about our priorities on Election Night: building an economy that works for everyone, ensuring quality health care and education regardless of ZIP code, and embracing our country's diversity." -- Democratic congressman Brad Schneider of Deerfield.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account