1/20/2017

New robotics learning lab in Prospect Hts.

  • Northwest Suburban High School District 214's WildStang FIRST Robotics students will be able to build their robots at a new facility within MacArthur Middle School in Prospect Heights.

Daily Herald report

MacArthur Middle School in Prospect Heights has opened a robotics learning lab for Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 and Northwest Suburban High School District 214 students.

The shared co-curricular facility houses District 214's WildStang FIRST Robotics program, an after-school program where students learn the basics of robotics and work to build robots of their own.

Students worked on robots at Motorola Solutions' facilities in Schaumburg from 1996 to 2014, until the company began relocating much of its operations to Chicago. The program temporarily moved to a smaller space within District 214's Forest View Education Center in Arlington Heights.

Both school district boards have approved an intergovernmental agreement that proposes student-student mentorships and collaborative instructional programming within the new space, which opened this month.

