Windsor School in Arlington Heights to build larger gym, more classrooms

hello

Windsor Elementary School in Arlington Heights is adding on with an expanded gymnasium and classroom space. Courtesy of District 25

Windsor Elementary School in Arlington Heights will double the size of its gymnasium, expand its school commons area, and add six new classrooms and more office space under plans approved this week by the Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 school board.

The $13.7 million project is $1.5 million over its original cost estimate, largely due to a precast concrete stormwater detention basin that will be installed under existing soccer fields. There's also increased costs to dig and haul dirt away, providing room for a redesigned parking lot since the expanded gym will encroach on the existing lot, officials said.

"I like it when things come in lower than what we estimate," said school board President David Page. "But I'm a realist. If that's what things cost to get done and you have everyone bid in to be the lowest responsible bidder, that's the best we can ask for."

District 25 has been expanding its schools in light of growing enrollment.

The proposed classroom addition on the south end of Windsor will allow the school to get rid of its mobile building, where two classrooms meet. The addition will also include three office and meeting rooms, bathrooms and storage space.

Construction crews will add onto the current gymnasium on the west side of the school with nearly 3,000 square feet of space.

The expanded commons area in the middle of the building will allow more space for lunch and school performances.

Some $2.4 million alone is estimated for life-safety upgrades, including replacement of two boilers, roofing, pipes, lighting fixtures and flooring. The playground will get a rubberized surface.

The goal is to begin work in March and complete it before the new school year starts in August. The village board will review the project next month and decide whether to grant a special use and zoning variations.

The project is being funded by a $31.9 million borrowing plan approved by the school board last month. That money, as well as a potential future $8.1 million bond issue, will help fund the ongoing $15.8 million expansion at Thomas Middle School, other districtwide life-safety upgrades, and almost $5 million for a potential addition at Greenbriar Elementary.