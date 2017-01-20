Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 1/20/2017 6:47 PM

Chicago man gets 10 years for Aurora home invasion

  • Lawrence Baldwin

    Lawrence Baldwin

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

A Chicago man is on his way to prison for forcibly entering an Aurora home and taking cash at gunpoint from the resident.

Lawrence Baldwin, 23, of the 100 block of South Parkside Avenue, was sentenced late Wednesday by Judge Clint Hull.

Baldwin pleaded guilty to home invasion and robbery on Oct. 20, 2016.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Alex Bederka argued during the plea and sentencing hearings that about 12:45 p.m. April 8, 2014, Baldwin knocked on the door of the victim's residence on the 1800 block of Tall Oaks Drive. The victim opened the door and Baldwin, armed with a handgun, pushed his way inside, told the victim he had a gun and demanded money.

Baldwin then pushed the victim to the floor, told her that her boyfriend owed him money and made her look away from the bedroom door while another person entered the residence, took $600 from the victim's bedroom and left. The investigation revealed that Baldwin had learned from a third party -- a man who was a friend of the victim's boyfriend -- that the victim kept a jar containing cash hidden in her bedroom.

Baldwin must serve at least half of the sentence. He gets credit for the 595 days he's served in the Kane County jail since his arrest.

