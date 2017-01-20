Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/20/2017 1:15 PM

5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

  • The country duo Thompson Square performs Saturday at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville.

Daily Herald staff report

Thompson Square fans won't want to miss the country duo in concert Saturday in Naperville. Or relive the '80s when Air Supply headlines Waukegan's Genesee. Here are five ways to spend the weekend in the suburbs. For more, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Take a chance

Williams Street Repertory begins 2017 with "First Date," a musical comedy about finding love in the 21st century. See the show, which unfolds in real time during a blind date, at the Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $35.50. (815) 356-9212 or wsrep.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Living history show

Re-enactors portray characters from the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and other historical periods at the American Heritage Living History Show in Robinson Hall at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. The juried show will feature merchants, artisans, craftsmen, seminars and demonstrations. $7 adults; $5 if in period dress; $10 for a weekend pass. facebook.com/americanheritagelivinghistoryshow. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Travel guide author and TV host Rick Steves is one of many travel gurus set to make an appearance at the Travel and Adventure Show Chicago this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
Going places

Start planning future vacations at the 12th annual Travel & Adventure Show, which features keynote celebrity speakers such as Rick Steves, Samantha Brown, Pauline Frommer and more at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $15; $22 for both days. (847) 692-2220 or (203) 878-2577 or travelshows.com/shows/chicago. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Not 'Out of Love'

Australian soft-rock duo Air Supply brings the band's infectious songs to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St. The Romantics join them with time-honored hits. $39-$85; $162 VIP. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Country duo

Country fans keen on "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not," "If I Didn't Have You" and more won't want to miss Thompson Square in concert at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. $50-$70. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

