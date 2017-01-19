Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/19/2017 10:59 AM

Albuquerque to conduct feasibility study for soccer stadium

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque is going to study the feasibility of having a 10,000-seat stadium for a men's professional soccer team.

A resolution approved by the City Council and signed by Mayor Richard Berry approves spending $15,000 on the feasibility study.

According to city officials, the Albuquerque Sol Football Club needs to own or be primary tenant of a 10,000-seat stadium to seek entry into the United Soccer League.

The team now belongs to a development league.

The council's resolution says the popularity of soccer in Albuquerque has increased in recent years and that construction of a professional soccer stadium would provide economic development opportunities.

Councilor Dan Lewis told KOV-TV (https://goo.gl/9noy4V ) last month that private investment and interest by businesses are needed to make the project work.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account