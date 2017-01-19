Albuquerque to conduct feasibility study for soccer stadium

hello

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque is going to study the feasibility of having a 10,000-seat stadium for a men's professional soccer team.

A resolution approved by the City Council and signed by Mayor Richard Berry approves spending $15,000 on the feasibility study.

According to city officials, the Albuquerque Sol Football Club needs to own or be primary tenant of a 10,000-seat stadium to seek entry into the United Soccer League.

The team now belongs to a development league.

The council's resolution says the popularity of soccer in Albuquerque has increased in recent years and that construction of a professional soccer stadium would provide economic development opportunities.

Councilor Dan Lewis told KOV-TV (https://goo.gl/9noy4V ) last month that private investment and interest by businesses are needed to make the project work.