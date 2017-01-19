Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/19/2017 8:50 PM

Spurs center Pau Gasol breaks finger during pregame warmups

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) reacts after he was called for a foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in San Antonio.

    San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) reacts after he was called for a foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in San Antonio.
    Associated Press

  • San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) is pressured by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in San Antonio.

    San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) is pressured by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in San Antonio.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs center Pau Gasol has broken his finger during pregame warmups and is not playing against the Denver Nuggets.

The team said there is no timeline for Gasol's return.

Gasol was scheduled to start Thursday night but left the court clutching his left hand before the national anthem. He had X-rays, which revealed a fractured finger.

It was unclear how Gasol got hurt.

San Antonio also was without point guard Tony Parker, a late scratch from the starting lineup as well. Parker was in uniform and on the bench, but sat out because of a sprained left foot.

It was the first game Gasol missed due to injury this season. He sat out two games previously for rest.

The 7-foot center from Spain is in his 16th season, but first with the Spurs after signing as a free agent following two seasons in Chicago. He is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in 39 games.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account