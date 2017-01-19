Butler named All-Star starter for East

Jimmy Butler has made the all-star team twice and finally took the next step Thursday when he was announced as an Eastern Conference starter in the NBA All-Star Game.

He'll join Cleveland's LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Toronto's DeMar DeRozan and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East lineup for the Feb. 19 game in New Orleans.

The NBA changed the rules for selecting all-star starters this year and it benefited Butler. It used to be strictly a fan vote and if that was the case this year, Dwyane Wade would be a starting guard and Butler would have been beaten out by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid. Cleveland's Kevin Love also got more votes from fans than Butler.

Now the fan vote counts for 50 percent, while player and media voting counts 25 percent each. Butler barely beat out Indiana's Paul George for the third frontcourt spot in the player vote, but finished third by a wide margin in the media vote.

Butler is averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He's been named to the NBA all-defensive teams.

"I think Jimmy's resume speaks for itself with what he's done, what he's added," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said after Thursday's practice at the Advocate Center. "He's averaging 25 points a game. His assists are up. His steals are up. His rebounds are up. He's doing it every way possible. Obviously, Jimmy is one of the elite defenders in the league and has become a complete offensive player. Nobody in this game puts as much time and effort in their game, especially in their offseason, as Jimmy does. That's the reason he's where he's at in his career right now."

The West starters are Golden State's Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, Houston's James Harden, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans' Anthony Davis. In a twist of fate, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, who is on pace to become the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62, was not named a starter.

