Prep Wrestling
updated: 1/19/2017 9:59 PM

Jacobs dominates Dundee-Crown

  • Dundee-Crown's Gabriel Scales is flipped over as he battles Jacobs' Jake Harrier at 113 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Dominic Tenayuca, left, battles Jacobs' Colin Mays at 138 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Dominic Tenayuca tries to escape from Jacobs' Colin Mays at 138 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Gabriel Scales battles Jacobs' Jake Harrier, top, at 113 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Gabriel Scales, bottom, tries to escape from Jacobs' Jake Harrier at 113 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Jacobs' Jake Harrier, top, manages Dundee-Crown's Gabriel Scales at 113 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Alex Epstein, top, battles Jacobs' Callan Schmeiser at 132 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.comJacobs' Johnny Ridle considers his options while battling Dundee-Crown's Brandon Rico at 126 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

  • Dundee-Crown's Dominic Tenayuca, right, battles Jacobs' Colin Mays at 138 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Alfonso Ortiz tries to escape from under Jacobs' Beau Harrier at 120 pounds during varsity wrestling at Carpentersville Thursday night.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
By Dave Hess
Daily Herald Correspondent

Dominance.

Winning 9 of the 10 matches wrestled Jacobs, in convincing fashion, cruised past District 300 rival Dundee-Crown 53-9 in Fox Valley Conference wrestling action in Carpentersville Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles (12-6 overall), who lost their first two FVC matches to Crystal Lake Central and Huntley, won their final six to finish FVC action 6-2.

"I wish we could wrestle Central and Huntley now instead of at the beginning of the season," said Jacobs coach Gary Conrad. "We are a different and much better team. We wrestled well tonight and our tough nonconference schedule which included powerhouses like Mt. Carmel should help us once the regionals begin. We have two weeks to work with our lineup. We certainly have plenty of options to work with."

Jacobs earned 3 quick pins and seized control of the match early. In the third match at 120 pounds Beau Harrier pinned Dundee-Crown's Alfonso Ortiz in 1:25 and John Ridle (126) came right back in the next match and pinned the Chargers' Brandon Rico in a time of 1:25.

Jacobs' 170-pounder Reese Wiggins registered the Eagles' final pin of the night, bringing down D-C's Roberto Arias in 1:04.

'I had a good warm up and went over step by step how I wanted to get a pin quick in the match," said Wiggins. "I was able to move into him and take control early in the match."

Jake Harrier (113) and Jacob Sabella (160) posted wins by technical fall for the Eagles.

Decisions were collected by Alex Epstein (132), Dominic Tenayuca (138) and Cole Patrician (145).

In the most exciting and final match of the evening, Jacobs' 225-pounder Kevin Schultz outlasted D-C's Gabe Karzynski in overtime 2-0.

Jaelin Cooper (106) and Ryan Dykes (195) were victorious by forfeit for the Eagles.

The lone bright spot on the mats for the Chargers (8-18, 2-6) was 182-pounder Chase Raap, who upped his record to 35-7 with a hard fought 5-3 win over Jacobs' Loren Strickland.

Dundee-Crown 285-pounder Isiah Ziegler claimed a victory by forfeit.

"Chase wrestled decent and has had a very good season," said Dundee-Crown coach Tim Hayes. "Jacobs has some talented kids who wrestle year round. We have a lot of kids out sick and they should be ready for the regionals in two weeks, We are a very young team and we are not as a team there mentally yet. "

