Indiana
New Albany police officer charged with misconduct, suspended

Associated Press
NEW ALBANY, Ind. -- A 21-year veteran of the New Albany Police Department has been indicted for misconduct in connection with an alleged incident in October.

In addition to the felony charge, Cpl. John Hall has been charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly striking 32-year-old Jerome Koch after the suspected shoplifter led police on a chase.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Thursday Hall has been suspended without pay.

Bailey declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations against Hall or the details of Koch's arrest. He did say no other officers involved in the arrest are being investigated.

Koch, who allegedly stole items from a grocery, has been charged with theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving. He is in the Floyd County jail awaiting trial.

It wasn't immediately known if Hall or Koch has legal representation.

