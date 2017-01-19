Images: TBT Gallery looks back at January 1966.

Workers surveying the future site of Motorola, a rural mail carrier is followed on his appointed rounds in Roselle, tobogganers slide down a hill in Mount Prospect and young aspiring ballerinas take lessons at the Community Center in Mount Prospect. These were some of the events that occurred in the Northwest suburbs during the month of January 1966. On a more national level, Simon and Garfunkel's "Sounds of Silence" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, WFLD TV Channel 32 in Chicago began broadcasting, the TV series "Batman" debuted on ABC and LBJ said the US should stay in South Vietnam until communist aggression ends.

File photo, 1966 A tractor apparently was too heavy for the ice and ends up submerged in a pond.

File photo, 1966 Surveyors work on the future Motorola campus site.

File photo, 1966 A record snowfall creates a Christmas card effect on a home in Lake County.

File photo, 1966 A record snowfall creates a wintry scene as a snowplow makes its way along a street in Lake County.

File photo, 1966 Tobogganers take full advantage of the abundant snow on this hill in Mount Prospect.

File photo, 1966 Tobogganers and sledders make their way up a hill in Mount Prospect in the waning hours of the day.

File photo, 1966 Tobogganers take full advantage of the abundant snow and careen down a hill in Mount Prospect.

File photo, 1966 The fading sun creates a silhouette of tobogganers on a hill in Mount Prospect.

File photo, 1966 A giant snowblower clears a parking lot in Mount Prospect.

File photo, 1966 Auger blades churn away as a giant snowblower clears a parking lot in Mount Prospect.

File photo, 1966 Illinois Governor Otto Kerner meets with company officials when he visits a business in Itasca.

File photo, 1966 Surveyors work on the future Motorola campus site.

File photo, 1966 Illinois Governor Otto Kerner meets with officials while visiting a business in Itasca.

File photo, 1966 Youngsters emerge armed with snowballs from their snow fort in Elk Grove Village.

File photo, 1966 Youngsters poised with snowballs as they emerge from their snow fort in Elk Grove Village.

File photo, 1966 Its cold outside but the action heats up during a men's basketball league in Rolling Meadows.

File photo, 1966 It might be cold outside, but the action heats up on the court as players battle it out in a men's basketball league in Rolling Meadows.

File photo, 1966 A rural mail carrier makes his rounds in Roselle.

File photo, 1966 A rural mail carrier sorts his mail while making his rounds in Roselle.

File photo, 1966 A future ballerina smiles for the camera during a ballet class at the community center in Mount Prospect.

File photo, 1966 Future ballerinas stretch during a ballet class at the community center in Mount Prospect.

File photo, 1966 Ballet class at the community center in Mount Prospect.

File photo, 1966 A snowy landscape is created in Hoffman Estates by a record snowfall.