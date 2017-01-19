Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/19/2017 12:38 PM

Aurora man guilty of attempted murder in 2015 beating

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Darnell Wynn faces up to 30 years in prison.

    Darnell Wynn faces up to 30 years in prison.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 56-year-old Aurora man faces up to 30 years in prison after his conviction this week for attempted murder in a 2015 fight in an Aurora alley.

Darnell Wynn, of the 100 block of West Galena Boulevard, waived his right to a jury trial and was convicted late Wednesday of attempted murder and aggravated battery by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler.

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence Wynn was with his girlfriend Sept. 22, 2015, near Cross Street and Middle Avenue on the city's near west side when Wynn got into an argument with a man riding his bicycle.

The two squared off for a fistfight and Wynn hit the man with several punches before he fell to the ground, according to prosecutors.

After the man was down and unconscious, Wynn punched him at least 20 times in the head. At one point a passing motorist stopped his car and yelled, "Stop! You've won! You'll kill him!" and called 911, prosecutors said.

Wynn then stood up, walked around for a few seconds and then stomped on the victim's head 22 times, including once with both feet, prosecutors said.

The victim suffered broken facial bones and was hospitalized several months. In addition to scarring and memory loss, the victim struggles with daily tasks and has motor-skill impairment, prosecutors said.

Wynn faces up to 30 years in prison when sentenced March 17 and must serve 85 percent of any sentence.

Wynn had been held at the Kane County jail on $750,000 bail since his arrest, and bond was revoked with the guilty verdict.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account