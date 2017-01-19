Aurora man guilty of attempted murder in 2015 beating

A 56-year-old Aurora man faces up to 30 years in prison after his conviction this week for attempted murder in a 2015 fight in an Aurora alley.

Darnell Wynn, of the 100 block of West Galena Boulevard, waived his right to a jury trial and was convicted late Wednesday of attempted murder and aggravated battery by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler.

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence Wynn was with his girlfriend Sept. 22, 2015, near Cross Street and Middle Avenue on the city's near west side when Wynn got into an argument with a man riding his bicycle.

The two squared off for a fistfight and Wynn hit the man with several punches before he fell to the ground, according to prosecutors.

After the man was down and unconscious, Wynn punched him at least 20 times in the head. At one point a passing motorist stopped his car and yelled, "Stop! You've won! You'll kill him!" and called 911, prosecutors said.

Wynn then stood up, walked around for a few seconds and then stomped on the victim's head 22 times, including once with both feet, prosecutors said.

The victim suffered broken facial bones and was hospitalized several months. In addition to scarring and memory loss, the victim struggles with daily tasks and has motor-skill impairment, prosecutors said.

Wynn faces up to 30 years in prison when sentenced March 17 and must serve 85 percent of any sentence.

Wynn had been held at the Kane County jail on $750,000 bail since his arrest, and bond was revoked with the guilty verdict.