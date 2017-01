Crash closes Ogden at Route 59 in Naperville

hello

Westbound Ogden Avenue has been closed near Route 59 in Naperville as crews respond to a three-vehicle crash with injuries, authorities said Thursday.

The crash took place about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, drawing police, paramedics and tow trucks to the scene, police Deputy Chief Jason Arres said. He did not yet know how many people were injured or what caused the crash.

The city is advising drivers to avoid the area of Ogden and Route 59 until the crash can be cleaned up.