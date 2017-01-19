Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/19/2017 2:23 PM

Aurora man identified as drive-by shooting victim

Daily Herald report

Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim of a drive-by shooting last week as a 20-year-old Aurora man, Terelle A. Suggs.

Police said Suggs was driving with three others north on Orchard Road last Friday evening near Jericho Road when a vehicle pulled alongside them and someone fired several rounds, striking Suggs in the head.

Suggs was taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center and then airlifted to Loyola Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said his name was withheld until they could identify his next of kin and immediate family.

Montgomery police are continuing to investigate and say they are attempting to locate witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Montgomery police at (630) 897-8707, ext. 9058, or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

