Firefighters, teacher team for ice rescue demonstration

hello

A Countryside Fire Protection District crew teamed with a Vernon Hills High School teacher to demonstrate icy water rescues for students Thursday.

Outdoor/adventure education teacher Jerry Miceli played the victim for the demonstrations, which were staged at a pond near the school's football stadium. He donned a protective, insulated suit before repeatedly submersing himself in the water.

The students were told how to save themselves if they fall into a partially frozen lake and also how to save other people using ladders, rope or even extension cords.

Afterward, Miceli said he'd like to run more demonstrations that would require students to participate in the rescue attempts.

"You can learn from a PowerPoint (presentation), but unless you do it, I don't think you get the full benefit," he said.