Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 1/19/2017 3:54 PM

Firefighters, teacher team for ice rescue demonstration

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Vernon Hills High School teacher Jerry Miceli, right, is rescued by Kyle Schrems of the Countryside Fire Protection District during a demonstration Thursday at the school.

      Vernon Hills High School teacher Jerry Miceli, right, is rescued by Kyle Schrems of the Countryside Fire Protection District during a demonstration Thursday at the school.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Students take pictures of Vernon Hills High School teacher Jerry Miceli, left, as he puts on a cold water rescue suit during an ice rescue demonstration with the Countryside Fire Protection District.

      Students take pictures of Vernon Hills High School teacher Jerry Miceli, left, as he puts on a cold water rescue suit during an ice rescue demonstration with the Countryside Fire Protection District.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Students hold safety ropes as Kyle Schrems of the Countryside Fire Protection District crawls out on a frozen pond to rescue Vernon Hills High School teacher Jerry Miceli, right, during a demonstration Thursday.

      Students hold safety ropes as Kyle Schrems of the Countryside Fire Protection District crawls out on a frozen pond to rescue Vernon Hills High School teacher Jerry Miceli, right, during a demonstration Thursday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Students learn ice rescue

    Video: Students learn ice rescue

 
Daily Herald report

A Countryside Fire Protection District crew teamed with a Vernon Hills High School teacher to demonstrate icy water rescues for students Thursday.

Outdoor/adventure education teacher Jerry Miceli played the victim for the demonstrations, which were staged at a pond near the school's football stadium. He donned a protective, insulated suit before repeatedly submersing himself in the water.

The students were told how to save themselves if they fall into a partially frozen lake and also how to save other people using ladders, rope or even extension cords.

Afterward, Miceli said he'd like to run more demonstrations that would require students to participate in the rescue attempts.

"You can learn from a PowerPoint (presentation), but unless you do it, I don't think you get the full benefit," he said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account