updated: 1/19/2017 4:57 PM

Gang-related vandalism painted around Geneva

Sara Hooker
 
 

Geneva police want residents to be vigilant after gang symbols were painted throughout the city last weekend, police said.

The vandalism included spray-painted symbols and words referencing various gangs that were found between Friday and Sunday, Geneva police said in a news release.

"The Geneva Police Department is taking these illegal activities very seriously and understands residents see this as an affront to their community. This type of graffiti will not be tolerated in Geneva," Police Chief Eric Passarelli said in a statement. "People who see vandalism taking place should immediately call 911 and allow police to investigate the incident."

Graffiti was found in numerous locations: a stop sign at Oak and Kane streets, vinyl siding and a garage door in the 100 block of South Harrison Street, a garage door in the 0-100 block of Crissey Avenue, a fence in the 0-100 block of Kane Street, wood siding of a garage in the 800 block of Center Street, a fence in the 600 block of Richards Street, a fence and sign in the 300 and 400 blocks of east State Street, stop and street signs at North and Illinois streets, and a brick building in the 600 block of North Street.

Police have worked with property owners to remove the vandalism quickly, they said.

Many people utilized the online request system to report the vandalism, police said.

It should only be used in nonemergency situations because it's not monitored 24 hours a day. Anyone with information should call police at (630) 232-4736.

