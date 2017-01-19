Free international film showings

Four highly acclaimed international films will be presented for free on Friday nights by the College of Lake County Center for International Education. The spring semester films are: "Winter Sleep" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3; "The Lobster" at 7 p.m. March 3; "A Touch of Zen" at 6:30 p.m. April 14; and, "Dheepan" at 7 p.m. May 5. Films will be shown in the A Wing Auditorium on the CLC Grayslake Campus, 19351 W. Washington St. Films have subtitles when necessary, include adult content and are not suitable for children. Contact Chris Cooling, CLC film instructor, (847) 543-2623 or ccooling@clcillinois.edu, or visit the series' Facebook page.