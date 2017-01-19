Grayslake cops investigating suspicious man by school

Grayslake police say they are investigating reports of a suspicious man in a vehicle near a village school twice this week.

Police said the reports were received at 11:34 a.m. Thursday and 3:20 p.m. Wednesday from Frederick School, 595 Frederick Road, Grayslake. The fifth- and sixth-grade building is adjacent to Grayslake Elementary District 46 headquarters.

On both occasions, a student reported that a newer tan or brown SUV or van stopped on Frederick Road near the school, authorities said. The driver motioned for the student to come toward the vehicle, according to police.

The driver is described as a white middle-aged man with reddish-brown hair combed forward and stubble on his face.

Police said the student did not approach the vehicle and headed back to the school. The man drove off after the student left.

Grayslake police said additional patrols are planned for the area.