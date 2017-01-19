Commodores, Elvis competition among new shows at Arcada

hello

The Commodores headline on Sunday, April 2, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Courtesy of the Arcada Theatre

The Windy City Elvis Competition, a Prince tribute group and the Commodores are three of 11 newly announced shows at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

New shows include:

• "The Kid" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Screening of the classic 1921 silent film "The Kid," starring Charlie Chaplin, with Jay Warren on the Arcada Theatre's pipe organ. Tickets start at $10.

• Hammond Soul Summit, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A celebration of the Hammond Organ, with a variety of keyboard players from across the country. Tickets $25-$100.

• Arcada Theatre Windy City Elvis Competition, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Tickets start at $25.

• The Commodores, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Tickets start at $49.

• The Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute group, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Tickets start at $39.

• The Hitmen, featuring original band members who performed with Carole King, Billy Joel, James Taylor, Paul McCartney and many others, 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Tickets start at $39.

• Arcada Disco Ball II, 8 p.m. Friday, May 19. Tickets start at $19.26.

• Killer Queen, a Queen tribute band, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Tickets start at $39.

• Jay & The Americans, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets start at $49.

• The Glenn Miller Orchestra, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Tickets start at $29.

• The Duprees and Brooklyn Bridge, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets start at $39.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Jan. 20. Call (630) 962-7000, or visit arcadalive.com.