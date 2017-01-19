Breaking News Bar
 
Commodores, Elvis competition among new shows at Arcada

  • The Commodores headline on Sunday, April 2, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

Daily Herald staff report

The Windy City Elvis Competition, a Prince tribute group and the Commodores are three of 11 newly announced shows at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

New shows include:

• "The Kid" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Screening of the classic 1921 silent film "The Kid," starring Charlie Chaplin, with Jay Warren on the Arcada Theatre's pipe organ. Tickets start at $10.

• Hammond Soul Summit, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A celebration of the Hammond Organ, with a variety of keyboard players from across the country. Tickets $25-$100.

• Arcada Theatre Windy City Elvis Competition, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Tickets start at $25.

• The Commodores, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Tickets start at $49.

• The Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute group, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Tickets start at $39.

• The Hitmen, featuring original band members who performed with Carole King, Billy Joel, James Taylor, Paul McCartney and many others, 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Tickets start at $39.

• Arcada Disco Ball II, 8 p.m. Friday, May 19. Tickets start at $19.26.

• Killer Queen, a Queen tribute band, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Tickets start at $39.

• Jay & The Americans, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets start at $49.

• The Glenn Miller Orchestra, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Tickets start at $29.

• The Duprees and Brooklyn Bridge, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets start at $39.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Jan. 20. Call (630) 962-7000, or visit arcadalive.com.

