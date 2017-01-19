Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/19/2017 9:10 AM

YPV Distribution buys warehouse building

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • 825 E. 26th Street in LaGrange Park

    825 E. 26th Street in LaGrange Park

 

LA GRANGE PARK -- Lee & Associates recently represented the buyer of a 156,621-square foot warehouse/distribution building at 825 E. 26th Street in LaGrange Park.

YPV Distribution acquired the property from First Industrial Trust.

Chris Nelson, Principal, and Michael Androwich, Jr., Vice President, both of Rosemont-based Lee & Associates, represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller in the agreement was represented by Pete Roberson of CBRE. Buyer financing was provided by Dean Avdalas from Byline Bank.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account