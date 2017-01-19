YPV Distribution buys warehouse building

hello

LA GRANGE PARK -- Lee & Associates recently represented the buyer of a 156,621-square foot warehouse/distribution building at 825 E. 26th Street in LaGrange Park.

YPV Distribution acquired the property from First Industrial Trust.

Chris Nelson, Principal, and Michael Androwich, Jr., Vice President, both of Rosemont-based Lee & Associates, represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller in the agreement was represented by Pete Roberson of CBRE. Buyer financing was provided by Dean Avdalas from Byline Bank.