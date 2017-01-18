Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/18/2017 9:37 AM

Oklahoma football player arrested on Texas robbery charge

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WACO, Texas -- Police say an Oklahoma football player has turned himself in after authorities issued an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery in his Texas hometown of Waco.

Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton says 19-year-old Parrish Cobb was arrested Tuesday night. He was being held Wednesday at the McLennan County jail on three counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say an armed man robbed a pedestrian of his wallet on Jan. 10. Baylor police and authorities in nearby Bellmead also had sought Cobb in connection to armed robberies they were investigating.

Cobb's attorney, John Lewis, told the Waco Tribune-Herald that, "We look forward to addressing these allegations at the appropriate time."

Oklahoma has suspended Cobb, a freshman cornerback who starred at La Vega High School in Waco. Cobb originally signed with Baylor but was released from his letter of intent after former coach Art Briles was fired in May.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account