Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/18/2017 1:14 PM

Beckham tops NFLer on Twitter, Kaepernick 49th

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. , had the most engagement on Twitter among NFL players this season, while Colin Kaepernick was only a surprising 49th.

The list, compiled by MWWPR and sports influencer network OpenDorse, looked not just at who tweeted the most, but also at which players had the highest engagement rate, with a minimum of 100,000 followers and 100 tweets. That was Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, followed by Oakland QB Derek Carr and punter Marquette King .

One of King's tweets came in as the most engaging content. He was followed by Dallas receiver Dez Bryant ; Rams running back Todd Gurley ; Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott , who was second behind Beckham for most involvement and had three of the top 10 most engaging tweets; and Browns QB Josh McCown .

Despite his kneeling down for the national anthem and the uproar it led to in the 2016 season, 49ers QB Kaepernick was far down the lists of shares and comments for his posts on Twitter.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account