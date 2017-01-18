Breaking News Bar
 
Angels, Calhoun agree to $26M, 3-year contract

Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right fielder Kole Calhoun and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract.

The sides reached agreement last week on a $6.35 million, one-year deal that avoided salary arbitration. As part of the deal announced Wednesday, Calhoun's 2017 pay is lowered to $6 million. He will earn $8.5 million in 2018 and $10.5 million in 2019, and the Angels have a $14 million option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

Calhoun's power slightly dipped and his average slightly rose in another strong season for the steady 29-year-old, who won a Gold Glove in 2015. He hit .271 with 18 homers, 75 RBIs and 91 runs last season, earning $3.4 million as a key component of the Angels' long-term future in an outfield with Mike Trout and newcomer Cameron Maybin.

